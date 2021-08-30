Monday, August 30, 2021
Series review: The Undoing – Star-studded mystery psychological thriller series with Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant – SWR3

By Vimal Kumar
A gruesome murder of a mysterious young beauty shakes New York high society. A prime suspect is quickly found. But was it really he?

The series is about….

… murder, love, hate, passion, deception and deception. And it’s also an excellent crime thriller.

Especially crazy at The Undoing are…

… the many luxurious apartments in Manhattan. It’s amazing how many there are! For example, the size, furnishings and view of Franklin Reinhardt’s apartment, Grace Fraser’s father: every piece of furniture, every painting, every accessory is a work of art in itself.




What I particularly like about it are …

… the actors (Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant, Donald Sutherland, Lily Rabe, Edgar Ramírez, Noah Jupe or Matilda De Angelis), the pace (slow, but not too slow) and the setting (New York City).

Me while watching the series:

I recommend that The Undoing everyone who …

… are into mystery psychological thrillers that don’t last 5 seasons and 120 episodes. In six times 50 minutes it’s all over and nothing is missing.

Trailer too The Undoing


Vimal Kumar
