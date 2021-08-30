Poly Hack, PayPal, Binance, Coinbase and Messi

In the current news episode, Alexander and Michael discuss, among other things, the hack of the poly network with Oliver Naegele from Blockchain Helix AG. The DeFi platform was attacked, with the hacker meanwhile stealing more than USD 600 million. In addition, there is news from the area of ​​regulation, PayPal, Binance, Coinbase, Circle and even Lionel Messi, who at his new employer PSG in Paris is partially paid in the form of a fan token. As always, you can read this and other news in our monthly news article.

Here’s a little taste of what to expect in today’s episode:

Poly network: The cross-chain DeFi platform Poly has been hacked. More than USD 600 million were stolen and have now (partially) been repaid.

regulation: Gary Gensler, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), calls for additional competencies and authority to regulate the crypto ecosystem. Binance is already feeling this regulatory pressure:

The largest cryptocurrency exchange is facing pressure from regulators around the world. All Binance users are now subject to KYC verification. Binance also defends itself against allegations of market manipulation. The staff carousel turns quickly at Binance.

Crypto in the corporate world: In addition to the poly hack and regulatory requirements, there are also success stories.









PayPal will allow UK customers to buy, hold and sell digital currency starting this week. It is the first international expansion of PayPal’s crypto product since it was launched in the US last year.

Coinbase has received the green light from the board of directors to add USD 500 million worth of Bitcoin to its own balance sheet.

Circle, the issuer of the popular USDC stablecoin, wants to become a licensed full money bank in the United States. Accordingly, Circle has filed an application with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Facebook is apparently about to launch its own digital wallet Novi (formerly Calibra). The wallet should be able to be integrated into the Facebook app as well as be available as a standalone version.

Messi receives part of his PSG salary in a special listed “Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token”. The price of the fan token increases by 20 percent.

Have fun with this news episode – again with video this time.