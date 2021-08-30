Pitch Perfect 3: Big argument with Rebel Wilson, Anna Kendrick and Elizabeth Banks? – News

There seems to be some tension behind the scenes at Pitch Perfect 3. Anna Kendrick is said to hate Elizabeth Banks and Rebel Wilson appears to be dissing Anna Kendrick on the set. That doesn’t look like a harmonic collaboration!









After Pitch Perfect was a success, fans were allowed to enjoy a sequel and now a third part, Pitch Perfect 3, is also in the works. But some things seem to go wrong, because the film was originally planned to be released in the summer of 2017. Now it will be more like December 2017. The director of the two previous parts, Elizabeth Banks (42), surprisingly left the project after there seemed to have been tensions with Anna Kendrick (30). UnrealityTV reports that the 30-year-old hates this and that this circumstance became unbearable at some point. There are other problems between Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson.

Rebel Wilson is not what she seems

The role of Fat Amy in Pitch Perfect is that of a confident woman who stands up for the community. The actress herself, Rebel Wilson, does not seem dissimilar to this character in terms of image, because she appears to be funny and relaxed. That sounds like someone who is good at eating cherries with. But apparently behind the scenes this is not the case at all, reports UnrealityTV. The 36-year-old is said to be completely different, even to vent her anger and to have been nasty to Anna Kendrick. It is said that the performers know about it and nothing is done about it, but the actors themselves have not yet confirmed this. This fact and the tension with Elizabeth Banks make for a pretty bad climate between the cast. Can there still be a good collaboration for the film?

