NFT and Bitcoin – The fast money on the net

Every Monday morning we report on five things that are important to start the week. This time it is about a special Covid vaccine, behavioral questions in the interview and the marketing strategy of True Fruits.

When the quick money beckons, many people prick up their ears. Little effort for a high yield, and then ideally just a few clicks away from the home office – who would say no? The Internet is a reservoir full of dubious offers from even more dubious types who stand in front of their borrowed sports cars and invite you to their Whatsapp group. Fast money guaranteed, of course.

However, it is not a myth that it is sometimes easy to make money on the Internet. The same applies online, as in real life: There are people who simply had the right idea and the courage to implement it at the right time in the right place. There is, for example, the twelve-year-old Briton Benyamin Ahmed, who earned 400,000 US dollars in just two months with his self-made NFT collection Weird Whales. Sometimes luck is enough in an accident and the mistake of a public prosecutor, but more on that in a moment.

1. Swedish drug dealer becomes Bitcoin millionaire

He spent two years in prison for illegally dealing drugs on the internet. Now he is said to receive 1.6 million US dollars in Bitcoin from the Swedish state after serving his sentence. But why? At the time of his arrest, 36 bitcoins were seized. At that time worth around $ 100,000. The confiscated sum was not given in Bitcoin but in dollars and the wallet was frozen. Due to the recent price jump, the man only has to leave three Bitcoins behind to pay off his debts. The state has to pay him the remaining 33 Bitcoin. That is probably the luck of the fugitive, or something.

2. A Covid vaccine that does not have to be injected

In Germany, around 60 percent of the population are currently vaccinated against Covid-19. More than 100 million doses of different vaccines entered the body of those who wanted to be vaccinated via needles. In India, people should soon be able to receive a vaccine without a needle having to penetrate the skin. The whole thing works with a high-speed train liquid jet. Our author Dieter Petereit has written down exactly how the technology works, what its advantage is and why the vaccine itself differs significantly from the variants known in this country.

3. Behavioral questions in the interview

Interviews can always go in an uncomfortable direction. Especially when the applicants are asked a question to which they have no real answer. Often there are questions with which the character of the applicant should be tapped. According to the book author Jim Ballard, there is one question that 199 out of 200 people answer incorrectly. Andreas Weck knows what question that is and what else is important in the interview.

4. True Fruits Marketing Strategy

The marketing of smoothie maker True Fruits has always been controversial. Most recently, Edeka took True Fruits products out of its range, as they printed the election programs of all Bundestag parties on their bottles and thus also advertised the AfD. With the public denunciation, Edeka probably provided exactly the reaction that True Fruits had hoped for. Our editor Josefine Kramer is of the opinion that this was the wrong step. If it’s up to her, you shouldn’t react at all if True Fruits provokes again.

5th practical tip of the week: delete your Instagram account

Facebook, Snapchat, Tiktok, Instagram – the home screen of many smartphones is full of apps that users spend several hours with every day. If that becomes too much for you, you can also sort it out from time to time. Social media fasting can ensure that the focus can again be shifted significantly more to real life. But what do you have to do if you want to deactivate your Instagram account or even delete it permanently? We clarify the most important questions for you and show you how you can delete your account and what happens to your data.

