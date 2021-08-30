Monday, August 30, 2021
New wedding information: Is Emma Stone getting married soon?

By Arjun Sethi
Will the wedding bells ring for Emma Stone (31) and Dave McCary (34) soon? It was only last December that the American filmmaker got on his knees in front of the actress and asked for her hand with a fat clunk. Since then there has been no more love, let alone wedding update from the lovebirds – until now: Supposedly want Emma and Dave step in front of the altar very soon.

An insider chatted that in an interview Page Six the end. The couple had already sent out invitations. Accordingly, there should be a yes in Los Angeles – and in “a few weeks.” The exact location is not known. The guest list is also still a well-kept secret. Maybe a couple of Hollywood stars will be there too? After all, it is Emma a very good friend of Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence (29).

The 29-year-old and her husband Cooke Maroney got married only a few months ago. In addition to celebrities like Kris Jenner (64), Adele Adkins (31) and Cameron Diaz (47) was also Emma with it. Will she return the favor now for the invitation? What do you all mean?

Dave McCary and Emma Stone
Emma Stone and Dave McCary in April 2019
Jennifer Lawrence at the premiere of “Dark Phoenix” in LA in June 2019


