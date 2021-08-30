MCU star really looks like a god · KINO.de

The filming of “Thor 4: Love and Thunder” is over and Chris Hemsworth celebrated the event with a special photo that freaks the fans.

There is good news from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). “Thor 4: Love and Thunder“Is finally in the can and the shooting is officially over. The comic book adaptation still has to go into post-production, but an important part is done with it. Chris Hemsworth celebrated the completion of the work with a spectacular picture in which he and director Taika Waititi can be seen. Here you can take a look at the photo and examine Hemsworth’s huge muscles.

“Thor: Love and Thunder is closed for filming, it’s also a national non-flexing day, so I thought this super relaxed photo was appropriate. The film is going to be crazy and funny and could also press one or the other tear gland. Lots of love, lots of thunder! Thank you to all the cast and crew for making this experience another incredible Marvel trip. Buckle up, get ready and we’ll see you in the cinemas! “

The actor has been busy documenting his training progress on Instagram over the last few weeks and months and has already given us an idea of ​​the great form the “Thor” star is in. The result of the hard work can definitely be seen in the new photo. This is what numerous fans who celebrate the well-trained Hemsworth on the Internet also find:

“Chris Hemsworth pumped himself up for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ omg”

“Don’t forget that Christian Bale fights Chris Hemsworth in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder'”









“Cause of Death: Thor’s Arms in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder'”

“Thor 4”: This is what awaits us in the MCU film

In addition to the impressive physique of Hemsworth, Waititi, who is provided with technical equipment, also stands out with his appearance. The reason for this is that the director also plays the character Krog for “Thor 4”. But the cast of the MCU film is even bigger, because the entire Guardians of the Galaxy should also be involved in the sequel, as well as Natalie Portman, who is celebrating her comeback as Jane Foster.

The role of the villain in this adventure is taken on by Christian Bale, the Gorr, who will play the butcher. Gorr met a hard fate because all of his family members and friends passed away due to the poor ties to life on his home planet. Gorr blames the gods for this and longs for revenge.

It remains to be seen whether Gorr will succeed in defeating Thor. If you look at Hemsworth’s stature, actor Christian Bale has to dress warmly. The MCU movie is due on May 5, 2022 start in German cinemas.

