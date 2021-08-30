Monday, August 30, 2021
Katie Holmes regrets divorce settlement with Tom Cruise?

By Sonia Gupta
American tabloids keep spreading rumors that actress Katie Holmes is plagued by financial worries. Although the fortune of the former “Dawson’s Creek” star is estimated at 25 million US dollars, the 42-year-old is said to have barely landed any really lucrative film roles recently.

The portal Gossip cop assumes that Katie Holmes will still receive a hefty monthly check from her well-heeled ex after her divorce from Tom Cruise. With the maintenance agreement, the actress should no longer be quite as satisfied, if you want to believe the gossip magazine.




Katie Holmes: does she regret her divorce deal?

After the divorce of the former dream couple, who together have daughter Suri, a lot has been reported about an alleged gag agreement that Holmes is said to have signed. Holmes divorced Hollywood star Cruise in 2012 and is said to have signed the said agreement at the time.

Katie has signed a clause in her divorce papers that prevents her from Tom Cruise to compromise within the first five years after the divorce, “an insider claimed in 2016 Radar Online. Fall under it, “over Scientology to speak to or publicly date another man “.


