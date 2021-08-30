Kate Winslet on her LGBTQ film “Ammonite”

1/8 Kate Winslet has been nominated seven times for an Oscar, and has won it once.

2/8 Her performance in the drama “Ammonite” is also Oscar-worthy.









7/8 While filming “Ammonite”, Winslet moved into a remote cabin with no heating.

8/8 That helped her to put herself in the shoes of the palantologist.

Kate Winslet (45) is one of the most successful actresses of her generation. But the Hollywood star doesn’t know much about technology. At the beginning of the Skype interview, her assistant has to help her with sound problems. After all, she has to deactivate her camera completely. A disgrace that she easily cushions with a slogan: “You’re probably fed up with seeing my face anyway.” On the contrary: In “Ammonite” Winslet shows once again why she is one of the best actresses in Hollywood. In an interview with Blick, the Englishwoman explains why the role was one of the greatest challenges of her career.







What is it like to publish a film in times of Corona?

Kate Winslet: It feels weird. Usually there is a lot of hype beforehand. You talk to journalists, meet fans and go to premieres. There you can usually feel whether the film is well received or not. At the moment I have to rely on the opinion of friends who have already seen «Ammonite». They reacted positively, but they are also my friends. You have to say you like him.

You play Mary Anning (1799–1847), one of the first female palantologists. What was it about her that fascinated you?

She is such a wonderfully important figure in the history of science. I am honored to be able to make sure that more people know about her. She had to lead such a hard life, apart from the great explorers of her time. For my role, I spent weeks researching her life and so developed an incredible admiration for Mary Anning. In her career she was always oppressed and circumvented by men, but never let it deter her. She worked all her life knowing that what she did was important. That impressed me.

In the film, Mary Anning is a lesbian, but in real life you don’t know anything about her sexuality.

This idea fascinated me from the beginning. I’ve never read a script before that took a historical character and gave it an imaginary story. It’s true: Little is known about Mary Anning’s personal life. There are no reports that she had a husband or that she was a lesbian. I found it very brave of Francis that he reinterpreted Mary Anning’s life in an unexpected way. It gave us a chance to tell an LGBTQ story in a mainstream movie without it having to be about repression or secrecy.

What was the biggest challenge on set?

Mary is not like me at all. That made me nervous. How do you create a character that looks very unappealing at first glance, but can also cast a spell over the viewer? I wanted to lose myself completely in the role. While filming, I rented a small cabin on Lyme Regis Beach away from the crew and isolated myself. I was exposed to the elements there. It often storms and rains so heavily that the windows trembled and the power went out. And I lay on my bed in agony and thought of the crew who slept in comfortable beds in the warm hotel. But this ordeal helped me find Mary Anning’s rhythm.

In interviews they have previously said that they are not more proud of a sex scene than the one in “Ammonite”. Why is that the case?

I tell them this way: I often get annoyed by the way people talk about same-sex sex scenes. A scene between two women is often a huge thing, while no one is interested in straight sex scenes anymore. Lesbian sex scenes are always described as erotic or lustful – or even controversial. The scene only becomes controversial when it is described in that way. Lesbian sex scenes shouldn’t be anything special anymore. We just wanted to show two people who love each other. The fact that there are two women is not the focus. That’s just the way it is. And that’s what makes me proud.