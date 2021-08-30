Jennifer Lopez: Royal Appearance in Venice

Jennifer Lopez drew everyone’s attention with her regal outfit at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Venice on Saturday.

Jennifer Lopez (52) inspires with a royal look! A Dolce & Gabbana fashion show took place in Venice at the weekend. Lopez appeared at this event in a royal dress – the singer presented her sumptuous outfit on Instagram.









The 52-year-old combined high-waist trousers from Dolce & Gabbana with a glamorous flower print with a matching top. Over it she wore a cape, also with floral embroidery and a velvet look. She rounded off her look with a kind of tiara – she wore matching earrings and high heels. “The glow of a catwalk show,” she headed one of the posts.

Europe trip with Ben Affleck



Lopez traveled through Europe in July. Also there: Ben Affleck (49). The two former partners have been in a relationship again for a few months. The two of them spent J.Lo’s birthday on a yacht off the French coast – there the musician also shared a first kissing photo of the two on Instagram. Then they traveled on to Capri.

