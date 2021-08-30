Hollywood star shows his motorcycle collection – MANN.TV

Keanu Reeves is considered one of the most down-to-earth Hollywood stars, even after more than 30 years in film. The good man takes the subway or the intercity bus, donates huge sums to good causes and lives in seclusion after several personal and tragic losses of loved ones. Instead of scandals, he makes a name for himself with his breathtaking motorcycle collection.

The man loves motorcycles with all his heart. No wonder he became the founder and co-owner of the custom bike manufacturer “Arch Motorcycles”. Since this passion for two-wheelers is one of the few things that Keanu is really known for outside of Hollywood, the “GQ” visited him at home to talk to him about motorcycles in general and, of course, his collection.

Anyone who knows the films in which Reeves acts cautiously and with reduced facial expressions will be surprised here

Because the 54-year-old, known for his rather monosyllabic roles brand “John Wick”, has a lot to say on the subject – and with obvious enthusiasm.

The star looks really excited when he not only presents his visitors with various prototypes from Arch Motorcycles or his Kawasaki Ninja, but also, for example, the Aprilia of an employee at Arch or absolute classics.









With machines like the Ducati 998 in the “Matrix Reloaded” special paint, a 1955 Vincent Black Shadow or a Superior racing motorcycle from 1927, Reeves is not the only one who raves about it, everyone who is even partially enthusiastic about motorcycles should watch the video have seen.

Not least because you get to see Arch machines here that have never seen the light of day before.