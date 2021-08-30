Monday, August 30, 2021
Hollywood star shows his motorcycle collection – MANN.TV

Keanu Reeves is considered one of the most down-to-earth Hollywood stars, even after more than 30 years in film. The good man takes the subway or the intercity bus, donates huge sums to good causes and lives in seclusion after several personal and tragic losses of loved ones. Instead of scandals, he makes a name for himself with his breathtaking motorcycle collection.

The man loves motorcycles with all his heart. No wonder he became the founder and co-owner of the custom bike manufacturer “Arch Motorcycles”. Since this passion for two-wheelers is one of the few things that Keanu is really known for outside of Hollywood, the “GQ” visited him at home to talk to him about motorcycles in general and, of course, his collection.


