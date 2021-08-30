“Hatred of Asians” demo: Rihanna protests in NYC

Instead of posting pictures of herself at the “Stop Asian Hate” march via Instagram, Rihanna showed solidarity with other demonstrators and held up her own sign.

#StopAsianHate

At the beginning of 2021, violent crimes against the Asian population in the United States of America were the order of the day after the then US President Donald Trump used the inflationary term “China virus” in his speech. Fights and assassinations were the result, whereupon millions of people worldwide took to the streets or expressed their condolences to their fellow human beings online and stood against those who uttered racist remarks.

Another day, another #I am not a virus Adventure. Take the dog for a walk, for reasons with an FFP2 mask. A woman comes towards me and shouts that I “Corona Chinese” should change streets. Then walks past me with hand to mouth & cursing. #StopAsianHate – Thea Suh (@Novemberbeetle) March 31, 2021

US superstar Rihanna was also one of those who no longer wanted to hold the ball flat and who had joined a demonstration. On Monday, April 5th, 2021, the hooded musician was out on the streets of New York City, had her own painted sign with her and showed solidarity with the Asian population. But RiRi did not draw attention to the coup via Instagram, but wanted to concentrate fully on the matter and not pat herself on the shoulder after sharing pictures and videos. Nevertheless, her assistant Tina Truong presented some snapshots and clips with and from her boss:

RiRi herself even gave her Instagram name to one of the demonstrators, who asked in horror: “That’s you?” and finally followed her account:

BTS stand up for fans

In addition to Rihanna, who took to the streets without bodyguards, the seven South Korean superstars from BTS also stood up for all supporters and already stated that they too were being bullied continuously and that they would join the “#StopAsianHate” movement. “We offer our deepest condolences to all those who have lost loved ones. We have sadness and anger. […] As Asians, we cannot separate what is happening from our identity. It took us a long time to think carefully and we racked our brains about how to get our message out into the world. What we need to convey is clear: we are against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, me and we all have the right to be respected. We will stick together. “

“We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together.”@BTS_twt shared a powerful statement in support of #StopAsianHate, condemning violence, and standing against racial discrimination: https://t.co/2j6PHrm7Ua – MTV (@MTV) March 30, 2021

In conclusion, the “Dynamite” interpreters stated: “We want to remember moments when we were discriminated against as Asians. We were ridiculed for no reason and dissed for our looks. We were even asked why Asians would speak English. We cannot put into words the pain of being the focus of hatred and violence for such a reason. Our own experiences are not worth mentioning in comparison to the events of the last few weeks. However, our experiences were reason enough that we felt powerless and our self-esteem had been destroyed. “