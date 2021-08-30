Hard to recognize: Mark Wahlberg has put on weight

Corona tummy instead of mega six-pack? Actually, the obese action actor Mark Wahlberg (49) is known as a well-trained muscle pack, but the current lockdown situation does not seem to leave his dream body by without a trace. Colleague Will Smith (52) has met a similar fate, as the triple dad recently revealed in an online post. mark has obviously grown a little too. The Hollywood hottie is barely recognizable on his latest social media post.

On his InstagramAccount, the attractive family man has now published a before and after collage that shows him topless twice. “From left photo to right in just three weeks. Thanks to Chef Lawrence”, the “Transformers” star commented on the montage. On the left you can see him pumped up in sports shorts, on the other side he is caressing his belly and is lying in bed. Wife Rhea Durham (42) seems to have already got used to the new figure of her lover. “In reality it looks just as hot, my darling”the model commented below Marks Post.

Actually supposed to Marks Weight gain is related to a new film role, as his chef now opposes E-news confirmed. Lawrence provides his client with 7,000 calories every day. It is not yet known which film it is.









Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg

Rhea and Mark Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg, April 2021

196 I think it’s hotter with muscles! 63 I think that the little tummy suits him!



