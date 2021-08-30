Friends reunion is on! Ross actor reveals the secret – fans could be disappointed

Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox Arquette, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer from Friends. © Lance Staedler / IMAGO / Cinema Publishers Collection

The sitcom “Friends” will bring the actors back in front of the camera together. The revival now seems to be imminent. Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer revealed details.

New York – The six friends who live together in New York are cult. The sitcom from the 90s was rediscovered by many, especially in the Corona year 2020, and streamed the stories about Phoebe Buffay, Chandler Bing, Rachel Green, Ross Geller, Monica Geller and Joey Tribbiani on the streaming provider Netflix. The series later migrated to Amazon Prime.

“Friends”: When will the reunion take place?

Then came the mega news: There will soon be a reunion and a corresponding special of the stars! Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox Arquette, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer are supposed to be in front of the camera again. The announcement was made in 2020 and many fans are slowly getting impatient. How does it go on and above all: When?

“Friends”: Shooting started in April!

Ross Geller’s cast member David Schwimmer gave a radio broadcast Radio Andy against the moderator Andy Cohen now all clear. The shooting is imminent: “It happens. I’m going to Los Angeles in just over a month, ”said David Schwimmer. In other words: In April the “Friends” will perform together again! Whole 17 years after the series ended. “We have finally found a way to film it safely,” Schwimmer continued about the series special. And the actor had a few more insights ready: Some scenes would take place “outside for safety reasons”.









“Friends”: Meeting with a presenter instead of a series continuation

However, it was not yet clear what exactly would happen in the Reunion. Will there be some kind of sequel? The actress of Phoebe Buffay, Lisa Kudrow, is likely to destroy some hopes with her statement: “It is not a reboot. We don’t portray our characters. ”On the podcast Literally! With Rob Lowe Lisa Kudrow also let it be known that isolated scenes had already been shot: “We have already shot different things,” she revealed at the time.

Instead, it is more like a meeting of the actors: inside, who will talk about all kinds of things in a one-hour sequence, without any script. So not as their series characters, but entirely as themselves. They will indulge in memories and relive the time they spent together on the set. Nevertheless, there is a moderator, said Schwimmer in his interview. The name should remain a secret for the time being. Only once did he reveal this much: “It’s neither Ellen DeGeneres nor Billy Crystal.”

“Friends”: Where will the reunion be seen?

The boss of the US broadcaster HBO max announced in the Entertainment Weekly meanwhile, that “Friends” will return in spring – a year after the originally planned broadcast date. The pay-TV broadcaster from the USA will then also show the one-hour reunion. Since the provider does not exist in Germany, it is still unclear how one will get access to the broadcast in this country. This is possible, for example, on the pay channel Sky, where various HBO publications are already available.