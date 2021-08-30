“Don’t Look Up”: Leonardo DiCaprio film on Christmas Eve

Netflix is ​​bringing “Don’t Look Up”, the new film with Leonardo DiCaprio, for Christmas: it will be available from December 24th.

By the end of the year, Netflix is ​​still releasing over 40 films, which the streaming service is now starting on twitter announced. Among them is “Don’t Look Up” by director Adam McKay (53), who has a record-breaking cast: Leonardo DiCaprio (46), Meryl Streep (72), Cate Blanchett (52), Ariana Grande (28), Jennifer Lawrence (31) and many other stars are in front of the camera for the sci-fi comedy. Netflix gives fans the strip just in time for Christmas on Christmas Eve, December 24th.









According to the streaming service, the film is about two second-rate astronomers who have to go on an extensive press tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy the earth.

With the streaming service, more highlights will appear by the end of December. These include the comedy “Afterlife of the Party” on September 2nd with Victoria Justice (28). The documentation “Schumacher” about Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher (52) will be available from September 15th. On November 3rd, Netflix will also release the western “The Harder They Fall” starring Idris Elba (48) and Jonathan Majors (31).

Sandra Bullock plays under German direction



The musical film “tick, tick … BOOM!” with Andrew Garfield (38) can be seen on the streaming service from November 19. Films with German participation are also starting, including the drama “The Unforgivable” by director Nora Fingscheidt (38), produced by Veronica Ferres (56), among others. Sandra Bullock (57) and Viola Davis (56) will star in the film, which will be released on December 10th. Maggie Gyllenhaal’s (43) directorial debut “The Lost Daughter” with Olivia Colman (47), Dakota Johnson (31) and Peter Sarsgaard (50) will also release Netflix shortly before the end of the year on December 31st.

