Monday, August 30, 2021
Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol: New trailer for the Peacock series adaptation

By Sonia Gupta
Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol (c) Peacock

In mid-September, Peacock will launch the promising thriller series Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol with Ashley Zukerman as the young Robert Langdon. A new preview video has now been published for this purpose. Here all information …

On September 16, Peacock will start the in-house production Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, which is so important for NBCUniversal’s streaming service and which is intended to attract many new subscribers. After the mentioned start date was last revealed with a clever crossword puzzle, the new preview video can now be seen without a challenge. In it we learn the young Robert Langdon, played by “Fear Street“Actor Ashley Zukerman, know better.




The ingenious Harvard symbologist Langdon has to eliminate a worldwide threat and only has access to the encrypted clues left by the kidnapper of his mentor. The story is based on the third novel by Dan Brown’s extremely successful “Da Vinci Code“-Line. However, the series is supposed to be a prequel to the films with Tom Hanks.

Also in the ensemble: Valorie Curry (“Blair Witch“), Sumalee Montano (“10 Cloverfield Lane“), Rick Gonzalez (Arrow), Eddie Izzard (“Get Duked!“) And Beau Knapp (“The Nice Guys“). The screenplay is by Matador duo Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie. Dan Trachtenberg (“10 Cloverfield Lane“) Staged the pilot episode. Dan Brown, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Samie Kim Falvey, Anna Culp, John Weber and Frank Siracusa are involved as producers.

In this country, Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol will in all likelihood end up on Sky because the German pay TV broadcaster has made a deal with Peacock, which means that all of the streaming provider’s own productions in Germany will end up on Sky (we reported). It remains to be seen how soon the series will be imported.

The lost symbol


Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
