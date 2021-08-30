Bitcoin rate currently below 48,000 – regulatory concerns ante portas

Bitcoin still below $ 50,000 – the calm before the storm?

Bitcoin, which is also the largest and therefore most important digital currency, continues to be quoted below the mental mark of $ 50,000 per unit at the beginning of the week. Compared to the previous day, the currency, which is regarded as the key currency for the overall market, has lost around 1.17 percent to 48,000 dollars. The course loses about 4.50 percent per week. Bitcoin, Ether and Co could tend to get a tailwind from the latest central banker event in Jackson Hole. At the same time, new regulatory concerns from the Middle Kingdom could make stock marketers more cautious again.

Fed continues to keep its feet still when it comes to interest rate policy – Bitcoin and co are benefiting

Fed chairman Jerome Powell has meanwhile made crypto investors more positive again. The chairman of the US Federal Reserve gave no further signals on Friday regarding the rate hike. Accordingly, Powell left it open when the timing of the exit of the so-called “tapering” could take place. However, he also did not talk about any near-term rate hikes. Against this background, the times of “cheap money” or the ongoing flood of further floods of liquidity could continue for quite a while. The Fed is currently pumping cash into the markets on a large scale by making $ 120 billion in bond purchases a month. This development had played cryptocurrencies heavily in the cards, not least since the outbreak of the pandemic, as investors see a supposed hedge and diversification instrument in crypto investments to counter value risks.

Regulatory concerns in China remain simmering

New regulatory concerns from China could meanwhile take the wind out of the sails again for Bitcoin, Ether and Co. An official at China’s central bank had reiterated the risks cryptocurrencies pose to citizens while warning the public to stay out of the digital asset market. Yin Youping, deputy director of the People’s Bank of China’s (PBoC) Financial Consumer Rights Protection Bureau, said the asset class is nothing more than speculation. He also recalled that cryptocurrencies are not legal tender and have “no real value”. The wave of regulations that started in the Middle Kingdom in the spring could therefore go into the next round. The supervisory authorities are likely to take further measures in the future to put a stop to activities that are related to cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin and Co .: It could go on like this

The latest signs of consolidation could initially continue at the beginning of the week. From a technical point of view, it is important to emphasize that the Bitcoin price is still above the important 200-day average, which is currently at $ 46,000. A return to the said level is conceivable in the next day. Overall, the risks associated with further regulatory steps in the Middle Kingdom should also be emphasized.

On the other hand, a technical cooling should lure further purchases back into the market, which recently missed entry and lingered behind the sidelines. In my opinion, the stock market lights remain on green, especially since two large companies have set the course with Coinbase and PayPal.

