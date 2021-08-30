Bitcoin and Cardano sideways, price increases at Solana

The market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies is $ 2,138 billion. The top dog Bitcoin accounts for 42 percent of this. The trading volume for the last 24 hours is $ 106 billion. Since yesterday, the rates of the top 10 cryptocurrencies have changed by an average of 0 percent.

This is how the rates of the most important digital currencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin



In a sideways movement, the Bitcoin price remained stuck at -0.51 percent. It is currently trading at $ 47,953.00. According to the Fear and Greed Index, optimism is currently determining the Bitcoin markets

Market Cap: $ 900.8 billion (-0.76%)

24h trading volume: $ 28,119 million (-21.05%)

24h High: $ 49,404.00

24-hour low: US dollars

Ethereum



With a change of -0.36 percent, the Ethereum price redefines the word sideways. The Ethereum rate this morning is $ 3,170.66.

Market Cap: $ 370.92 billion (-0.88%)

24h trading volume: 13,997 million US dollars (-25.6%)

24h high: $ 3,263.53

24-hour low: US dollars

Cardano



The Cardano course stepped on the spot. The course changed by just 1.7 percent. Cardano is trading at $ 2.82.

Market Cap: $ 90.13 billion (+ 1.46%)

24h trading volume: US $ 4,298 million (+ 5.49%)

24h high: $ 2.92

24-hour low: US dollars

Binance Coin



Do we have a new stable coin? Since yesterday, the Binance Coin rate has only changed by -1.61 percent. The price is currently at $ 474.48.

Market Cap: $ 73.2 billion (-1.94%)

24h trading volume: $ 1,453 million (-35.08%)

24h high: $ 490.01

24-hour low: US dollars

Tether











The tether course remained stable and only changed by 0.15 percent. What does this mean for the course? This is currently at 1.00 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 65.9 billion (-0.05%)

24h trading volume: $ 48,564 million (-21.19%)

24h high: $ 1.01

24-hour low: US dollars

XRP



The XRP price moved sluggishly by only 0.15 percent. The rate is currently at 1.13 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 52.34 billion (-0.17%)

24h trading volume: $ 2,931 million (-43.69%)

24h high: $ 1.17

24-hour low: US dollars

Dogecoin



Exciting is different: The Dogecoin rate only changed by 0.18 percent. The price is trading at $ 0.28.

Market Cap: $ 36.85 billion (+ 0.07%)

24h trading volume: $ 1,342 million (-36.7%)

24h high: $ 0.29

24-hour low: US dollars

Solana



The Solana rate has increased by 4.22 percent since yesterday. This is reflected in a rate of 97.84 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 28.48 billion (+ 3.92%)

24h trading volume: 2.085 million US dollars (-28.84%)

24h high: $ 100.84

24-hour low: US dollars

USD Coin



The crypto market can do it differently: there was only a -0.02 percent change in the price of the USD coin. The price of USD Coin is currently 1.00 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 27.19 billion (+ 0.02%)

24h trading volume: $ 1,608 million (-29.82%)

24h high: $ 1.00

24-hour low: US dollars

Polkadot



The Polkadot price moved sideways by just -1.36 percent over the past 24 hours. The current rate is $ 25.20.

Market Cap: $ 25.79 billion (-1.81%)

24h trading volume: 663 million US dollars (-48.03%)

24h high: $ 26.17

24-hour low: US dollars

Top 5

Fantom course : $ 0.72 ( 43.53 %)

: $ 0.72 ( %) Flow course : $ 26.89 ( 22.39 %)

: $ 26.89 ( %) Decentraland course : $ 1.03 ( 13.74 %)

: $ 1.03 ( %) Enjin Coin Course : $ 2.20 ( 10.68 %)

: $ 2.20 ( %) Internet computer course: $ 69.12 ( 10.25 %)

Flop 5

Amp course : $ 0.05 ( -9.65 %)

: $ 0.05 ( %) SafeMoon course : <$ 0.01 ( -9.86 %)

: <$ 0.01 ( %) Bitcoin Gold course : $ 76.64 ( -9.92 %)

: $ 76.64 ( %) Arweave course : $ 40.45 ( -10.38 %)

: $ 40.45 ( %) Bitcoin Cash ABC course: $ 156.43 ( -14.41 %)

Further courses can be found in our course index.

The data was taken by Coingecko on August 30, 2021 at 7:01 am.