Basket bags: Is Reese Witherspoon already wearing our new spring must-have?

Multifunctional, the basket bag is equally suitable for a stroll through town, a picnic in the park or as a holiday companion – especially now it is a welcome means to counteract the longing for summer and to feel at home as if on vacation. Do like Reese Witherspoon and give your everyday look an upgrade in the form of a pretty wicker bag. This eye-catcher doesn’t need much and enhances every outfit with its elegant charm.

Reese Witherspoon combines her basket bag so casually Farmer Griffin

Basket bags: Here tradition and innovation are closely intertwined

The trend, with which we are closely intertwined, draws on traditional craftsmanship and has received a modern twist, especially in the last spring / summer collections. Instead of classic raffia or straw, leather, nylon or other materials are now used to make the basket bag attractive to the general public – since Daniel Lee’s Bottega-Veneta debut (2018), a particularly strong fascination for braided accessories has developed. The characteristic “intrecciato” mesh has been quoted up and down and has become an it-piece for fashion lovers. Of course, the look is still primarily associated with vacation, picnic and summer, but that shouldn’t prevent us from integrating the basket bag as an integral part of our wardrobe. First and foremost, it is a good mood part that makes us happy and lets us indulge in a hodgepodge of summer feelings (including a little bit of longing) – just the thing to get optimistic thoughts right now.

