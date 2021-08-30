Anne Hathaway has a surprise baby shower

Together with her husband Adam Shulman, she is already raising their three-year-old son Jonathan. Reason for the friends of the 36-year-olds to celebrate their offspring appropriately. Like an insider’s’ E! News’ revealed that her friends, including actress Jessica Chastain, are said to have thrown her a surprise party: “It was a surprise baby shower! Anne came in and everyone shouted ‘Surprise!’. She looked completely shocked and held her hand over her mouth. She hugged everyone and thanked them. ”









According to the source, it has still not been possible to tell whether it will be a girl or a boy. However, the second pregnancy is not really easy for the Hollywood star. The actress recently revealed to ‘OK-Magazin’ that she has not been able to remember everything since then: “I can concentrate on certain things and that is fine – but there are certain things that my brain does not allow me, like like instructions and things like that. If you describe something to me, like a shape, or if you spell something, I can’t keep up with you. I also have trouble remembering certain words. ” Otherwise everything goes according to plan: “I feel great. Everything is going well, although I’m happy to be sitting up straight. Pregnancies are wonderful. It’s different for everyone, so I have trouble making a clear statement that applies to everyone individual pregnancy applies. It depends on the person and the pregnancy. Personally, I’m doing great, I’m happy. “

BANG Showbiz