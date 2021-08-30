Amazon Prime Video: New films and series in September 2021

The new releases in the Prime range August 30, 2021 at 4:21 pm New films and series on Amazon Prime Video: In September 2021, magical fairy tales, action-packed thrillers and new drama series await you.

You can see the “Batman” trilogy from August 31, 2021. In the films, Christian Bale takes on all kinds of villains as the dark superhero.

On September 1st, 2021 you can look forward to the award-winning drama “Schindler’s List”, in which an entrepreneur saves numerous Jews from death in the concentration camp.

On September 2nd, 2021, both the film series “The Wild Chickens” and two films about the “Five Friends” will start in the Prime program.

Amazon Prime Video has in September 2021 some new series and film highlights to offer. Among other things, the high school series “Voltaire High – The Girls Are Coming” Season 1 awaits you in the series, in which an all-boys school receives its first students. In addition, season 4 of the lawyer series “Goliath” starts, with which the series ends.

With the films you can experience two musicals in September with “Cinderella” and “Everbody’s Talking About Jamie”. In addition, all football fans can look forward to a special highlight: Prime will exclusively broadcast two group games of the UEFA Champions League live. All Prime new releases as well as the new titles to buy and rent can be found below.









New series on Amazon Prime Video – new releases September 2021



New on Amazon Prime Video: Movies in August and September 2021



New on Amazon Prime Video: Films and series to buy and rent



Not only Amazon Prime Video subscribers expect some new releases. Those who want to rent or buy films and series will soon be able to see some brand new titles. You can find an overview of the launches here.

Amazon Prime Video: New films and series to buy and rent

But the films and series are usually not permanently available on Amazon. You can read in the linked article which titles will disappear from Amazon Prime Video in the next 30 days. We will also inform you about how you can watch films and series offline on Amazon Prime Video. You can also find out from us which new releases await you on Netflix or on Sky and on TV.

More series on Amazon Video



The streaming offer from Amazon Video is impressive: more and more series and films are being added to the online video library’s streaming catalog. To help you choose the next series and movie night, we provide you with an overview of what Amazon has to offer. It also tells you how many seasons of a series have already appeared.

Amazon Prime Video costs: What does an Amazon Prime Video subscription cost?



A monthly subscription to Amazon costs 7.99 euros. However, this includes not only Amazon Prime Video, but also Amazon’s premium shipping, a Twitch Prime membership, a photo cloud and the music streaming service Amazon Prime Music. It gets even cheaper if you subscribe to Amazon every year. Here you pay 69 euros a year, so only 5.75 euros a month.

Amazon Prime can be tested for 30 days free of charge, after this period the subscription is automatically extended, but it can also be canceled in good time. Students can even test Amazon Prime for six months free of charge, after which they receive Prime for four years at half the price, i.e. EUR 3.99 per month or EUR 34 per year.

All the news in the world of series



Are you big series fans and always want to be up to date in the world of series? No problem. We bring you all the news about your favorite series.

Latest news on Amazon Prime Video in September 2021: Look forward to “Cinderella”, “Voltaire High” and other top titles