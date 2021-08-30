Amanda Knox: Harsh criticism of the film “Stillwater” with Matt Damon – cinema

In 2007, the British exchange student Meredith Kercher († 21) was murdered by a burglar in her shared apartment in Perugia, Italy. Her roommate at the time, Amanda Knox (34), was falsely suspected of having committed the knife murder and was innocent in prison in Italy for four years.

Even 14 years later, this case causes a stir: On Twitter, Amanda Knox is now criticizing the film “Stillwater” with superstar Matt Damon (50). The thriller, which will be released in September, is said to be based on the “Amanda Knox Saga”, as the “Vanity Fair” writes. But director Tom McCarthy (52) never contacted her, says Amanda.

On Twitter, she complains: “Does my name belong to me? My face? What about my life My story? (…) I come back to these questions because others continue to benefit from my name, face and story without my consent. Like the film ‘Stillwater’ now ”.

Director McCarthy describes the plot of the film as follows in an interview: “We decided: ‘Hey, let’s leave the Amanda Knox case behind us.’ But let me take that part of the story: an American who studies abroad gets involved in some kind of sensational crime and ends up in jail (…). “





Amanda Knox, nicknamed “The Angel with Ice Eyes” by the media, counters on Twitter: “This story, my story, is not about an American who studies abroad and is ‘involved in a sensational crime’. It is about an American woman who is NOT involved in a sensational crime and yet was wrongly convicted. ”

What Knox, who now works as a journalist, particularly dislikes about “Stillwater”: Matt Damon’s film daughter, whose role is based on Amanda Knox, is involved in a sexual relationship with her roommate. Amanda was accused by Italian prosecutors of killing Meredith in a sex game that got out of hand.





On Twitter, she emphasizes that she was only platonic friends with Meredith. The film paints a different picture, however. Knox: “I continue to be accused of ‘knowing something I am not revealing’, ‘having been involved in some way, even if I did not use the knife'”. Knox has been struggling to restore its reputation for years.

At the end of her Twitter appeal, Amanda Knox gives Matt Damon and Tom McCarthy the opportunity to meet for her podcast “Labyrinths” – to hear their story.