Wolverine finally in the MCU ?! Hugh Jackman and Kevin Feige are fueling hopes

By Sonia Gupta
Not more than a wish from the Marvel fan base so far, but now more than that? Not only Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds has been expressing the desire to marvel at Hugh Jackman again with extended adamantium claws on the big screen for a long time. The Australian actor is hardly interwoven like any other with his iconic comic role, which he played for almost 20 years. There have been three Spider-Man actors to date, and there have been six in Batman! The X-Men mutant Logan (Wolverine), on the other hand, was only played by Jackman – at that time still under the label of the film company 21st Century Fox.

On the big screen, the Wolverine story was actually declared over with the comic hit “Logan” by James Mangold (Le Mans 66 – Against Any Chance, Walk the Line), which was published in 2017. Since March 2019, the rights to the Marvel mutants belong again to the Marvel house. So the cards are being reshuffled. It is crystal clear that the X-Men will move into the MCU in the future, but now there are even hopes that Hugh Jackman himself will celebrate a big comeback – certainly much to the delight of the fans (including Ryan Reynolds).

Hugh Jackman posted two stories on Instagramwhich, if separated from each other, would only fuel a little speculation, but together look almost like a statement from Jackman. The first story focuses on Wolverine’s famous Adamantium Claws. In the second, the more exciting one, Hugh Jackman presents himself alongside MCU mastermind Kevin Feige!







Source: Hugh Jackman I Instagram




Source: Hugh Jackman I Instagram




Not the first clue from Jackman?

At the moment these are all speculations, of course, but it should also be noted that this is not the first time Jackman has given hopes of a possible Wolverine comeback.




A master’s degree: Due to its melancholy and gloomy presentation and the many great characters, “Logan” is rightly one of the most popular comic book adaptations in recent years.

Source: Fox




In 2017, Jackman announced he would take on the role of the Marvel superhero one more time, but only if the mutant family joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At that time, an appearance on the side of the Avengers was still very unlikely, but today it is actually within reach. At SDC 2019 (San Diego Comic Con), Kevin Feige confirmed that the X-Men will stir up the MCU in the near future.




In addition, it was announced in the same breath that Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds was allowed to continue the role of the cheeky antihero under the family-friendly Disney umbrella with an R rating. A joint appearance by the two friends within the MCU would be a dream for Marvel and comic fans worldwide. Before the takeover, there were already plans for a road trip for the two comic book characters.

What do you think of the advice from Jackman? And how would you imagine Logan’s first appearance alongside established MCU characters like the Guardians of the Galaxy or the Avengers? Write us your ideas and opinions in the comments. We’d definitely love to see Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman together in their star roles in the MCU universe.

