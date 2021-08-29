Wolverine at MCU: Hugh Jackman fuels Marvel return rumors – News 2021

We don’t really expect Hugh Jackman to make a comeback as Wolverine since the last film in 2017. Now the actor is fueling the rumors of a comeback himself.

In “Logan – The Wolverine” the plot quickly made it clear that Hugh Jackman wanted to put an end to his iconic role as Wolverine. In further interviews, the actor later emphasized that he did not plan to return to the role again. Two story posts that Jackman recently shared on Instagram are currently giving fans hope that the actor may have changed his mind after all.



On the one hand, it is a repost of an artwork by Bosslogic. The graphic designer is known for his fan posters, which often seem very real, and has also worked in the past with larger companies such as Ubisoft or Marvel. In the dark picture we recognize the noble-looking arm of Wolverine with its three blades. A little later there was a selfie with Marvel mastermind Kevin Feige. He’s the face behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For many fans this is currently reason enough to dream of a comeback for the X-Men legend.









It is not yet possible to say what the meeting with Feige was all about. However, it is quite unlikely that there were really talks about a return. Even after the cinema release of “Logan”, the now 52-year-old assured that he felt too old for productions of this kind. However, a cameo in another Marvel film would certainly be possible. Since Disney took over Fox, fans have been waiting longingly for Wolverine to appear in “Deadpool”. While the script for “Deadpool 3” is currently being worked on, it would at least be a good time.