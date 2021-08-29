Monday, August 30, 2021
HomeNewsWhy gold and bitcoin are dissimilar brothers
News

Why gold and bitcoin are dissimilar brothers

By Hasan Sheikh
0
71





Gold bar embossed with the Bitcoin logo
Image: Johannes Lutwin / adaptation Dmitri Broido

Gold and Bitcoin are investments for people who do not trust banks and central banks enough to want to leave their fate to them alone. Do they ultimately do the same?

A.Right off the bat, they seem different in a way that couldn’t be more different. On the one hand there is gold: a shiny precious metal that was known even before antiquity, which can be extracted from the ground with great effort and processed into all sorts of beautiful jewelry. Around which many legends and sagas have been entwined since time immemorial, about King Midas, where everything he touched turned to gold, or about the Rhine gold of the Nibelungs, to which Richard Wagner dedicated an opera: “Oh, your louder shone in the depths Trash. ”Today an investment product that can look back on a great history like no other.




And on the other hand, Bitcoin: a child of digitization. Invented around 2008, its history spans only 13 years. A form of investment that is as little physical as a thought: Bitcoin only exists in the form of data in computers; all coins minted with a capital “B” are symbols only. Of course, jewelry cannot be made from Bitcoin. Once bought, you can only hold it or part with it again. No wonder that the typical Bitcoin investor also represents something like the opposite of the gold investor: young, facing the IT world – a true representative of the digital age.


Previous articleHollywood star: Karlovy Vary Film Festival welcomes Johnny Depp
Next articleAfter a decade, this thriller is finally being shot
Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv