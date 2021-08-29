Watch all series & films legally online

The anime and live-action adaptations of “Death Note” are based on the manga of the same name, the story of which was written by Tsugumi Ōba and drawn by Takeshi Obata. Here at GIGA you can find out where you can watch the series and films of “Death Note” in the stream in German and in the OV online.

After the manga by Tsugumi Ōba and Takeshi Obata was completed in 2006, a number of film adaptations of “Death Note” appeared. The anime adaptation from 2006 to 2007 consists of a total of 37 episodes. In 2007 and 2008 the two anime films “Death Note: Relight”, in which you see the events from the eyes of the Shinigami. At the same time, the Japanese appeared in Japan three live action “Death Note”, “The Last Name” and “L: Change the World”.

Almost ten years later there was another wave of “Death Note” film adaptations. The live-action TV drama “Death Note: Desu nôto”, the new real-life film “Light Up the New World” and the preparatory miniseries “New Generation”. In addition, the western film adaptation appeared under Netflix, which clearly failed with “Death Note” fans and critics.

We have summarized an overview of the series and film adaptations here in tabular form:

series Episodes Release (J) Release (D) Death Note (Anime) 37 of 23 min. 2006-2007 2008-2009 Death Note: Desu nôto (TV drama) 11 of 45 min. 2015 2021 Death Note: New Generation (Miniseries) 3 of 25 min. 2016 –

Movies running time Release (J) Release (D) Death Note (Live Action) 125 min. 2006 2010 Death Note 2: The Last Name (Live Action) 139 min. 2006 2010 Death Note: Relight – Visions of a God (Anime) 130 min. 2007 2019 Death Note: L Change the World (Live Action) 129 min. 2008 2018 Death Note: Relight 2 – L’s Legacy (Anime) 100 min. 2008 2019 Death Note: Light Up the New World (Live Action) 135 min. 2016 2017 Death Note (US Live Action) 100 min. 2017 2017

“Death Note” in the stream

That’s what it’s about

Light Yagami is a highly intelligent and therefore bored student. On his way to school he accidentally discovers the “Death Note” notebook. On the first page it is written that its owner has the power to let anyone die. All you have to do is write their name and imagine the person’s face.

For the time being, Light is convinced it’s a bad joke – a kind of chain letter. But he can’t resist, he has to test the little black booklet. A hostage situation that was broadcast live on television quickly found the first victim to put the book to the test.

To Light’s amazement, the experiment succeeds: The “Death Note” is real. Shortly afterwards he meets its real owner, the Shinigami Ryuk. This is a rather humorous god of death who has purposely “lost” his notebook in the human world in order to do something about his boredom. And Light far exceeds the shinigami’s hopes for some entertainment.

