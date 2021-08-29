Uncharted: New picture from the game film shows Mark Wahlberg as Sully

In the course of a report by the New York Times, a new photo from the upcoming game adaptation of Uncharted released. The picture shows Tom Holland and, for the first time, Mark Wahlberg in his role as Sully. Fans of the series should immediately notice that the figure can be seen without the characteristic mustache. The picture can be found here.

However, since Wahlberg has already published set pictures with the beard, it remains to be seen how Sully will actually be out and about in the film. In Germany is Uncharted currently announced for February 10, 2022.

In addition to Tom Holland in the role of Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as Victor “Sully” Sullivan, Sophia Ali (Grey’s Anatomy) also belong to Tati Gabrielle (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) and Antonio Banderas (The mask of Zorro, Shrek, Sorrow and glory) to the cast ensemble. Further details are currently unknown about the roles of Ali, Gabrille and Banderas.









Sony Pictures has been working on adapting the successful series of games for the big screen for several years. Several directors have tried on the project in the past. Among others, Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane) and Travis Knight (Bumblebee) for the direction.

Finally, Ruben Fleischer staged (Venom) the film based on a script by Art Marcum and Matt Holloway. The writing duo draws for the scripts of Iron man, Transformers: The Last Knight as Men in Black: International responsible. In case of Uncharted the creators decided on a prequel approach. The film is supposed to play before the plot of the four PlayStation titles and focus on a young Nathan Drake.