TV tip: Emily Blunt and Benicio del Toro in “Sicario”

Before turning to Sci-Fi with “Arrival”, “Blade Runner 2049” and now “Dune”, Denis Villeneuve tried out a number of genres. There is only one thing you can be sure of: all of the Frenchman’s films are stylistically perfect. In 2015 he shot the cool and yet beautiful, but at the same time extremely cruel thriller “Sicario”. The world he presents in it is almost unbearably gloomy – and yet we are excited every minute.









The young FBI agent Kate (Emily Blunt) becomes part of a task force that is supposed to put a stop to a brutal Mexican drug cartel. To carry out the operation, she travels to the border between the United States and Mexico. It quickly turns out that her colleagues tend to abandon the rule of law if it promises them advantages over their opponents. The top cynic is the lawyer Alejandro (Benicio del Toro), himself a Mexican, whose opaque past gives him special insights into the work of the cartel. At first Kate defends herself against the methods of her superiors, but soon she too has to surrender to the bloody reality. We won’t reveal where all of this is going here. Just this much: “Sicario” means “contract killer” in German …

