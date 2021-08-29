Toretto, Hobbs & Shaw together again in the “Fast & Furious” final?

Released 04/19/2021 12:19 PM

Allegedly there was an irresolvable argument on the set of “Fast & Furious 8” after Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson refused to be in front of the camera together. That’s why “Hobbs & Shaw” came to the cinemas with a joint spin-off film and Dwayne Johnson is not part of FF9.

Allegedly not there, you have to say, because maybe the whole beef is just a large-scale PR stunt and surprisingly Hobbs suddenly jumps out of the box like a devil and has an appearance in “Fast & Furious 9”?

One thing is certain: nothing is certain. Because director Justin Lin, who also held the reins for FF9, will film the grand finale of the cult series. After the upcoming part number nine, “Fast & Furious 10” and “Fast & Furious 11” follow, then the spark plug of the main series should have burned out.

In an interview with Deadline magazine, Lin said verbatim about Hobbs & Shaw in the main series of “Fast & Furious”:

“I never really considered them gone, you know? To me, they’re still in this universe; they’re part of this family. Whatever we do, whenever we’re talking about the next chapter, I never feel like I have any restrictions, so I’m excited for what we build, and as we’re coming to this kind of final chapter of this saga, I think I’m excited to revisit… Any character, in any situation, is up for discussion. “

In short, this means: for him, no character has ever disappeared from the FF series. Everyone is still there for him and each of them can show up for the grand finale and be part of the family again.

At least nothing stands in the way of a furious finale of the “Fast & Furious” cinema films. The biggest challenge will certainly be that Justin Li has to get all the stars under one roof for the shooting. Dwayne Johnson is non-stop making films, Jason Statham and Vin Diesel are extremely busy too. A lot of scheduling has to be done and the stars have to feel like getting involved in such tightly timed duty rosters. So it will be exciting to see how and when it will go full throttle towards the finale of “Fast & Furious”.







Family twist instead of retirement! Dom, Letty and the rest of the crew face a new enemy. A new video tells you Dom’s story in Fast & Furious 9 – Dom’s Story.







The Fate Of The Furious is the subtitle of the next action spectacle starring Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham and Vin Diesel, who takes on his family. Fast And Furious 8.







The stars of the globally successful cinema franchise remain loyal to their fans, who appreciate perfect, real-life stunts in fast cars. Fast And Furious 7.













All the stars of the film series have their foot on the accelerator again: Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and former cop Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker) wonder who the good guys are and who the bad guys. Fast And Furious 6.







Ex cop Brian fights with ex inmate Dom beyond the law. Brian frees Dom from jail and flees across all countries from the police. Fast And Furious 5.







Trailer for the film Fast And Furious 4. Dom Torretto (Diesel) did not leave fast cars and fast money behind, even after his escape. He steals tanker trucks in the Dominican Republic – while driving. Fast And Furious 4: New Model – Original Parts.







Shaun Boswell has always been an outsider. His passion: chasing tuned horsepower cars through the city. His problem: the police. His solution: … The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift.







Brian OConner’s badge was revoked after his last assignment to investigate the illegal racing scene in Los Angeles. Now he is given a chance to rehabilitate and, thanks to his inside knowledge, is smuggled into the Miami scene as an undercover agent. 2 Fast 2 Furious.