“The Little Things”: Thriller with Denzel Washington

Sergeant Jim Baxter (Rami Malek) and Sheriff Joe Deacon (Denzel Washington) have cornered obscure outlaw Albert Sparma (Jared Leto).

07/05/2021 7:30 p.m.

The cast has it all: three Oscar winners shine in a psycho duel at a high level.

The aging Deputy Sheriff Joe Deacon (Denzel Washington) comes to Los Angeles for a routine check-up. There he is drawn into the investigation of a serial killer who is terrorizing the city.









Young Sergeant Jim Baxter (Rami Malek) is impressed by Deacon’s flair, but soon notices that this provincial cop is also carrying a dark secret. When the two meet the highly intelligent outsider Albert (Jared Leto), a grueling game of cat and mouse develops.

Director John Lee Hancock (“Blind Side – The Great Opportunity”) has staged a thriller that can rely above all on its top-class actors. The three Oscar winners Denzel Washington, Rami Malek (“Bohemian Rhapsody”) and Jared Leto deliver a high-level psycho duel. Leto was nominated for a Golden Globe this year for his part of the obscure outlaw.

The Little Things, USA 2012, FSK 16+, by John Lee Hancock, with Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto