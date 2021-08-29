Streaming service Netflix: 40 new films by the end of the year – culture

From dpa / red August 24, 2021 – 9:07 a.m.



The director Nora Fingscheidt (“Systemsprenger”), here at the end of the Berlinale 2019, is shooting the thriller “The Unforgivable” for Netflix with Sandra Bullock in the lead role. Our picture gallery shows which stars Netflix has brought on board. Photo: dpa / Jens Kalaene

Whether a documentary about Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher or a zombie comedy with Matthias Schweighöfer: Netflix also relies on German stars.

Los Angeles – Netflix plans to release over 40 films in theaters and via streaming by the end of the year. The streaming giant announced the colorful, star-studded mix on Twitter on Monday. The documentary “Schumacher” about the Formula 1 icon Michael Schumacher and the thriller “The Guilty” with Jake Gyllenhaal and directed by Antoine Fuqua have been announced for September.

Matthias Schweighöfer follows in October in the zombie comedy “Army of Thieves”. In November, Halle Berry will be the actress and director of “Bruised”, and Sandra Bullock in “The Unforgivable”. This thriller is directed by the German Nora Fingscheidt (“Systemsprenger”).

An asteroid appears at Christmas

At Christmas, Netflix attracts big stars like Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothee Chalamet. They all star in the sci-fi comedy “Don’t Look Up” by Oscar winner Adam McKay (“Vice – The Second Man”). The film revolves around two astronomers who are sent on a major press tour to warn people of a dangerous asteroid that could destroy the earth.



