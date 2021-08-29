Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky: engagement?

The two musicians have been a couple since December 2019 and apparently they are now considering taking their relationship to the next level. According to reports in Us Weekly magazine, their friends expect the lovebirds to get engaged soon.

“These two are so madly in love and it’s true that there is a lot of excitement among their friends about an upcoming engagement. According to the hints Rocky dropped it could happen soon. But there is no pressure and it’s on for both of them most importantly, to build on this really beautiful thing that they have, “explains a confidante of the couple.

Both stars assume that they will spend their future together and their families are apparently already dreaming of a dream wedding. “They are very open to friends that they have never had such a connection with anyone, and they consider each other to be life partners,” adds the insider. “You don’t need a piece of paper to be happy. But Ri is a real romantic and her friends and family – especially her mother – would love to see her married.”