Pin tops: That’s how cool the new fashion trend for it girls is

This is how cool the new fashion trend for it girls is

by Ilka Bock



Whether Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner or Emily Ratajkowski – hardly any fashion trend is as popular with supermodels as the pin top. We took a closer look and know why the revealing top is so popular with fashionistas.

Crop tops are as popular with fashionistas as ever. Once you’ve found the courage to show a little more skin, you don’t want to give it up in late summer. The good news: we don’t have to, because we can’t get past so-called pin tops at the moment.

What are pin tops? And how do you wear the new fashion trend?



As the name suggests, the pin top is only held together by a pin or something similar. It is mostly fine-knit cardigans that have been given a modern update thanks to their revealing center and thus finally outgrowth their bourgeois image. Emily Ratajkoswki wore a summer pin top from Cult Gaia in June 2021 and caused mixed reactions at the time. Back then, “Page Six” was still critical of the fact that “a preprogrammed fashion mishap” had happened to the model. Barely three months, the pin top has blossomed into a fashion must-have for It girls. One question immediately arises with the top with “curtain reveal” look: How can you make pin tops suitable for everyday use without exposing too much skin? We were inspired by American fashionistas and show you three great styling inspirations.

Not naked at all – pin tops are so elegant



Hailey Bieber not only wears pin tops privately, the trend is also used in the photo shoot for “Vogue”. Stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson combines a black cardigan with an embroidered bouclé jacket, which is held together with an elegant golden pin. The noble materials and golden elements make the look look very elegant.

Corsage top with a difference



It is neither a corsage nor a vest that Ariane Grande wears in her live performance of “my hair”. You need a bit of courage for this outfit, however, as the material is thick and threatens to flip open to the side. Double-sided tape can help here. With such an eye-catching top, the rest of the outfit should be kept simple, otherwise the look quickly looks overloaded.









Monochrome is the trump card



No fashion designer is a bigger fan of the pin tops than Jacquemus. In June 2021, he sent top model Kendall Jenner down the catwalk with two different pin-top looks at his “La Montagne” show. Bella Hadid is also a fan of his creations, she wears a black cardigan even off the catwalk.

Megan Fox is an absolute eye-catcher in her monochrome power outfit, consisting of a pin-top cardigan, pencil skirt and bag, in which she strolls through Los Angeles. The actress is known to love outfits that stand out and show off their assets. The open top shows your toned core, but at the same time offers enough protection against a clothes mishap. The bright strap heels stand out in color from the rest of the look and visually lengthen the actress’ legs. Maybe not an outfit for every day, for a party, a wine evening with friends: inside or a dinner date, this extravagant style is exceptionally suitable.

Sources used: instagram.com, www.vogue.co.uk, pagesix.com