On the sunny side: Emily Blunt

The mansion, which looks like something out of a Jane Austen novel, is hidden between hills and forests. There is nothing to suggest that Hurtwood House boarding school in the English provinces south of London started some major film careers. The most famous graduate: Emily Blunt.

The 31-year-old almost pushed her celebrity Hollywood colleague to the afterlife while shooting. She crashed into a tree with Cruise as a passenger. The two got away with the horror. Emily Blunt meets the greats of the cinema at eye level.

It was discovered here at a school performance. It was clear from an early age that the talented young Brit, who was on stage next to Judi Dench (“Skyfall”) in her first real role in a London theater, could do more than act in love stories for teenagers. In her first TV role as the Amazon warrior in “The Daughter of Spartacus”, she defeated strange warriors and her own shyness on horseback. In the current movie “ Edge of Tomorrow “teaches Tom Cruise how to stand up to terrifying aliens.

In “The Devil Wears Prada” she played the bitchy assistant to the head of a fashion magazine. Hollywood icon Meryl Streep said after the shoot: “She is the most talented young actress I have ever stood in front of the camera with.” The film world looked similar.

She was nominated for the Golden Globe, which she also received, but not for "The Devil Wears Prada", but for her role in the TV series "Gideon's Daughter".









After that, things happened in quick succession. In “Young Victoria” she played royal and showed the people behind the mask, in “Wolfman” she asserted herself alongside Oscar winners Anthony Hopkins and Benicio Del Toro. And in “Salmon Fishing in Yemen” she proved as a lawyer that she knows just as much about law as sister Felicity, who works as a lawyer and married an actor in 2012: Stanley Tucci, known as Emily Blunt from “The Devil Wears Prada”.

Today Emily is the star, and not just in the family. She stood in the shadow of her smart sister for a long time. As a child she was shy. If the teacher spoke to her in class, she turned bright red. And she stuttered so badly that her parents sent her to psychologists and relaxation classes. Nothing helped until she discovered acting for herself. Suddenly all stuttering is blown away. Emily Blunt found her way.

Aura of the enigmatic

The British woman, who became a mother in February, is currently stepping down professionally. She takes care of daughter Hazel with her husband, actor John Krasinski, whom she said yes to in 2010 on Lake Como in the villa of George Clooney (a friend of Krasinski’s). Nevertheless, we don’t have to do without her trademark: the veiled bedroom look of her blue glacier eyes, which gives her an aura of the enigmatic, the inaccessible.

The fantasy film “ Into the Woods “, in which she plays a witch alongside Johnny Depp. Meryl Streep is also part of the cast. And you know: the grand dame only looks for the best partners.

D. Regener

Salmon fishing in Yemen

THU 14.8. ZDF 10.55 p.m.