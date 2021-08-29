Sunday, August 29, 2021
Not for J.Lo? Insider explains Ben Affleck’s ring show

By Sonia Gupta
Is Ben Affleck (49) already planning a knee-fall for Jennifer Lopez (52)? The actor and musician have been a couple again for a few months – 17 years after they broke off their first engagement. Only shortly after the love comeback there were rumors of an imminent wedding – because the Batman star was photographed at a jeweler. But looked Ben really look like a ring for J.Lo there? An insider is now clearing up the speculation.

Opposite to E! News A friend of the Hollywood star now revealed the real reason for his shopping trip: According to the insider, I did Ben organized a scavenger hunt in the shopping center with his mother and children. “They crossed various items off their list. One station was Tiffany”, described the source.

Accordingly, the visit to the luxury shop had nothing to do with a possible engagement. Still should Ben already have plans to marry their loved one: “Ben doesn’t want history to repeat itself – he doesn’t want to let Jen go again”, it was said last from the circle of friends.




