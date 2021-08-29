Sunday, August 29, 2021
Nicole Kidman and her Keith Urban celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary

By Vimal Kumar
Nicole Kidman (54) and Keith Urban (53) are still inseparable! The actress proves again and again that with the singer she has just the right man at her side. Among other things, she had congratulated him on Valentine’s Day with a cute smooch photo. Today the lovebirds celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary – and rang the bell Nicole with a pretty hot picture!

On June 25, 2006, the Hollywood beauty and her sweetheart made their relationship official and went to the altar together in Sydney. Now she remembers with one Instagram-Post about how sparkling their love was then and still is today: You are licking a picture Keith passionately about the neck, which she obviously enjoys very much. “Happy Anniversary, Baby!”she writes.

Five days earlier, the “Moulin Rouge” actress had reason to celebrate: She was 54 years old last Sunday. As a Instagram-Post proves that on her special day she received a large bouquet of roses from her husband and the sweet words: “Happy Birthday, Babygirl!”

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, 2019
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban on Nicole’s birthday in 2021



