NFT CryptoPunks explode to $ 1 billion in total sales

The NFT collection project CryptoPunks has just reached a historic milestone: It is the second project that has reached a trading volume of $ 1 billion. Axie Infinity, which has amassed $ 1.6 billion to date, hit the $ 1 billion mark on August 8th.

Buy ETH at eToro now

CryptoPunks, a 10,000-strong collection of Ethereum-based NFTs, passed the $ 1 billion mark in sales today, according to NFT aggregation site CryptoSlam.io.

This makes CryptoPunks the second NFT project to reach the billion dollar mark – the NFT game Axie Infinity had previously managed to break this mark on August 8th. The game has so far reached a total trading volume of $ 1.6 billion.

CryptoPunks: available from $ 445,000

The punks have become so valuable that the cheapest one sells for $ 445,000. And prices are rising fast: just yesterday, the minimum price for a single CryptoPunk was $ 345,000.

Some punks are rarer than others and fetch different prices. The algorithm that created the collection four years ago assigned different properties to each punk. For example, some smoke cigarettes, some are zombies, and still others are aliens.









The punks were created in 2017 by Larva Labs – a software company led by Brooklyn-based developers Matt Hall and John Watkinson. The two originally wanted to use the punks as part of a video game, but instead released them as NFTs.

Hall and Watkinson claimed 1,000 punks for themselves and left the rest of the community free. In recent years the punks have risen in value – also because they are one of the oldest collections of their kind.

Trading hit new heights late last month, lifting CryptoPunks’ daily volume from $ 1.8 million to $ 41.5 million in one week.

This week it got even hotter. On Monday, CryptoPunks hit a daily sales record of $ 101 million – when Visa bought one of the punks, and the project’s total trading volume rose 716% over the past week, according to data from CryptoSlam.

Other NFT projects have tried to capitalize on the idea of ​​CryptoPunks. Bored Ape Yacht Club, a collection of 10,000 tired-looking primates, released in April, is the most popular of these projects – with a record $ 320 million in sales.

Today, the Bored Apes finally sold for a whopping $ 36 million – a new record.

Buy ETH at eToro now

Proof of text: Decrypt

Last updated on August 29, 2021

Top broker for buying and trading cryptocurrencies Buy real Bitcoin or Bitcoin CFDs

Wallet and exchange in one

14+ cryptos Excellent trading tools

Large knowledge and training database

Very good spreads 4.7 / 5 76.8% d. CFD accounts lose money.

Cryptocurrencies are a very volatile, unregulated investment product. Your capital is at risk.