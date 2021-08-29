Netflix Movies 2021: Planned many feature films with Hollywood stars this year

Streaming services are primarily known for series. For the big cinema at home, for long stories that you can sing day and night.

But of course the portals have always shown films in abundance: in-house productions, classics and cinema hits after their evaluation in cinemas or – in times of the pandemic – instead. In 2021, Netflix wants to start more than 70 films, as a trailer has now revealed, mostly so-called Netflix originals.

In the preview, Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds give a short introductory speech on the big Netflix plan. Before the viewer is shown what to expect in a thunderstorm of film and film star snippets.

For example the western “The Harder They Come” with Idris Elba and Regina King or the superhero comedy “Thunder Force” with Octavia Spencer and Melissa McCarthy. Halle Berry is happy about her first directorial work, the martial arts drama “Bruised”, “His Dark Materials” star Lin-Manuel Miranda does the same, he shot the biopic “Tick, tick … Boom” for Netflix about the tragic life story of the Musical composer Jonathan Larson (“Rent”).









Amy Adams and Anthony Mackie star in the thriller “The Woman in the Window”. And Chris Hemsworth, who has already had plenty of streaming experience, plays the leading role in the science fiction dystopia “Escape from Spiderhead”. You can see a short excerpt from the apocalyptic comedy “Don’t Look Up” with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.

“And that’s just the beginning,” it says towards the end of the staring. For the cinemas, that’s a rather gloomy promise.