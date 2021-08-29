Mila Kunis: Bad rumors weigh on the family

Actress and Hollywood beauty Mila Kunis is annoyed. The constant false rumors about her are particularly stressful for her family

Even if Mila Kunis ignores false rumors about herself, she suffers from the constant headlines about her. “The only bad thing is that my parents and grandparents are sometimes confused,” said the actress of the “Cosmopolitan”.

Is Marriage Broken? She is pregnant?



Rumors circulate on the net again and again that Mila Kunis is said to have separated from her husband Ashton Kutcher, 40. The acting dream couple is still happy. False baby rumors also keep popping up. The 34-year-old is already the mother of two kids and last year it was said that the baby planning was completed.

Eggs and flowers Here you can meet the Kunis-Kutcher family strolling through the market



44 images







False rumors confuse the family



Mila herself doesn’t mind false rumors, she says. It is much more stressful for the family. Her parents and grandparents would often believe the false rumors, whereupon Kunis had to reassure her.

Mila’s father actually hopes that the baby rumors are true and always asks whether she and Ashton are really expecting a third child, says the actress.

Daughter Wyatt, 3, and son Dimitri, 1 are Milas everything. She and Ashton Kutcher even skipped the 2015 Golden Globes for dinner with their daughter.





mni

Gala