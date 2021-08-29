Jennifer Lawrence: Fire rages on Oscar-winning family farm – Entertainment

Jennifer Lawrence at a Hollywood event last year Photo: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com





Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence’s family farm in Kentucky was ravaged by fire. Fortunately, nobody was injured.

Fire on a family farm of “The Hunger Games” star Jennifer Lawrence (30): The farm in the US state of Kentucky, on which a summer camp usually takes place, has partially burned down. This is what the “Camp Hi-Ho” announced on Facebook. Accordingly, a barn fell victim to a “terrible fire”. One is “deeply grateful” that neither people nor animals were injured. However, “years of hard work and memories” are lost.









The Simpsonville fire department and their colleagues are very grateful for their efforts. “You are real heroes,” it says in the post. Many people from the community have already volunteered to offer their help. It is hoped that everything will be repaired and rebuilt in time, so that a “safe and joyful” summer camp can take place again in 2021.

More than just a barn

According to a report by the US celebrity portal “TMZ”, however, much more than just a barn was burned down. In an email, Lawrence’s brother Blaine explained to the parents of young campers that the building would include an office, a small apartment, stables for horses, a riding arena for children, a new infirmary and a garage with all kinds of equipment. Fortunately, no other areas, such as another barn for animals and a sports field, were affected by the fire.





