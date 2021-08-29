Iron Man 2 started the Marvel War behind the scenes

Between Iron Man and Iron Man 2, Marvel exchanged a star from the first film. Terrence Howard, who starred alongside Robert Downey Jr. Rhodey aka War Machine played, was replaced by Don Cheadle for the sequel.

After VOX broadcast the first Iron Man film last week, you can watch the actor change again for yourself in Iron Man 2 this evening at 8:15 p.m. There is, however, an ugly story behind the development Allegations of pure greed for money against Robert Downey Jr. were charged.

Iron Man star is said to have become too greedy after Part 1

At the beginning of the MCU was Terrence Howard was still the highest paid actor at the time in Iron Man. While he made $ 3.5 million for Part 1, Downey Jr. got $ 500,000. This was mainly due to the fact that the star’s reputation was still cracked at the time because of drug problems and the success of the first Iron Man film should only mean the actor’s complete rehabilitation as a mega-star.

This rapid success is said to have also meant that the Iron Man star wanted a lot more money straight away. According to Comic Book Resources said Terrence Howard at an appearance Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live 2013 in more detail about how Robert Downey Jr. got more money and left him hanging for it:









This is going to get me in big trouble. It’s like that before the second part, the person I helped become Iron Man took the money that was supposed to go to me, and kicked me out Has. We made a deal for 3 films. You made the deal in advance. A certain amount for the first. A certain amount for the second.

At the third … Before the second part they came to me and said: ‘We’ll pay you an eighth of what we contractedbecause we think the second will be successful with or without you. ‘ And I called my friend who I helped get the first job and he didn’t call me back for three months.

At that time, Howard is even supposed to waived $ 1 million of his fee have so the studio occupied Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark. Since the incident surrounding Howard’s departure from the MCU, everything should be cleared up between the two stars.

Marvel did not comment on the allegations themselves. Rather, Terrence Howard was also in the headlines in the meantime, because of, among other things Entertainment Weekly it was reported that the actor on the set of Iron Man repeatedly attracted negative attention due to problematic behavior may be. But even this story was never officially commented on by Marvel. Perhaps the truth of the War Machine re-cast lies somewhere between these two stories.

