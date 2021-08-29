“I was a fool”: Mila Kunis goes to court with herself

As is well known, insight is the first step towards improvement. And so Mila Kunis looks back self-critically on her past. She used to behave idiotically, she explains. This is especially true for her relationship with fellow actor Macaulay Culkin.

Actress Mila Kunis has spoken more openly than seldom before about the separation from her then boyfriend Macaulay Culkin – and criticized herself very much. The “Bad Moms” star makes serious allegations in a US podcast, reports the “People” magazine. Kunis also sees your misconduct at a young age as the reason for the “bad breakup” in 2010.

“I was a fool in my 20s and I’m the first to have to admit that. And that’s something I didn’t want to see for a long time – to say, ‘Yeah, you know what, you were an idiot,'” she says Actress. “It was stupid what I did and how I did it.”









Kunis is more specific about her misconduct had a lasting impact on her relationship with her childhood sweetheart Culkin. When asked if she has since forgiven herself, she replies, “You know, it’s been so long and I think enough time has passed. Everyone somehow forgave everyone for what happened.”

Relationship with Culkin for eight years

Kunis and Culkin, made famous as a child star by the film “Kevin – Alone at Home”, were a couple from 2002 to the end of 2010 – for a whole eight years. In 2015, the actress married her colleague Ashton Kutcher, with whom she once stood in front of the camera in the series “The Wild Seventies”. The two have two children, three-year-old daughter Wyatt Isabelle and 19-month-old son Dimitri Portwood.

Culkin, on the other hand, made headlines through various crashes. Among other things, he was sentenced to a suspended sentence for drug possession. In the meantime, however, he seems to have recovered. Since the end of last year he has been in a relationship with actress Brenda Song, who has become known through various Disney productions.