Diane Kruger: Sweet Details About Your Daughter? These photos are surprising

January 8, 2021



Diane Kruger congratulates her Norman: two cute details catch the eye



Diane Kruger, 44, shares a look at her husband Norman Reedus’ birthday party on social media. This celebrated his 52nd birthday on Wednesday “(…) under the crazy circumstances”, as the actress puts it in a nutshell. Not only did the coronavirus pandemic turn the day into a slightly different birthday than usual, but also the riots in the Capitol in Washington DC. Nevertheless, Kruger managed to make it happy. Two details are particularly striking.

At first, nobody would have expected such a birthday cake for the 44-year-old. This is not only decorated with star-shaped candles, but is served together with a dinosaur. Was that his little daughter’s idea? Norman Reedus has a two-year-old girl with Kruger, but they keep them out of the public eye. The colorfully decorated table could also have been created in collaboration with the two-year-old – it is sprouting from sheer confetti. But if you take a closer look, fans can discover even more: Is that a picture you painted yourself for a birthday?

Diane Kruger grants a rare glimpse into the birthday of her husband, Norman Reedus © instagram.com/dianekruger/

In addition to the cake, the dinosaur, balloons and a small package, there is a work of art leaning against it on the table. With splashes of pink and black lines, it looks very much like a painting that has sprung from a child’s hand. With so many details on the birthday table, the cake is apparently far from the cutest gift.

January 5, 2021



Brad Pitt spotted with company on vacation – and it’s no stranger



Brad Pitt, 57, ushered in the year 2021 with a vacation and enjoyed the past weekend in the Turks and Caico Islands. The Hollywood star was spotted snorkeling and, in fantastic weather, showed his beach body, which is covered with numerous tattoos. However, anyone who now believes that Angelina Jolie’s ex-husband, 45, wanted to impress his holiday guest is wrong. At least it’s not a female companion Brad Pitt started the new year with.

The actor decided on a men’s trip and traveled with Flea, 58, from the “Red Hot Chili Peppers”. The two men have been friends for many years. The last time you saw Pitt and the bassist together in 2020 in California talked about their great passion: motorcycling. But the “One Upon a Time … in Hollywood” star and the musician are linked by more than a superficial friendship, which is all about vacations and fast two-wheelers. In the past few months, Pitt and Flea have also been seen handing out boxes of groceries to families in need.













Brad Pitt probably enjoys being able to travel with a friend without causing a fuss. In the last year in particular, speculation about a new love dominated the media after Pitt was seen in France with German model Nicole Poturalski. Fans, on the other hand, are hoping for a comeback with Jennifer Aniston, 51. On his current trip with Flea, the star does not have to fear another wave of love rumors.

January 4, 2021



Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis: Insider Talks about the couple’s family planning



Will there soon be reason to congratulate Kutcher-Kunis? As a source told OK Magazine, Ashton Kutcher, 42, and his wife Mila Kunis, 37, are said to be ready for a third child. The Hollywood couple, who have been married since 2015, currently have four-year-old Dimitri and six-year-old Wyatt.

Ashton Kutcher has been raving about his small family for years, and keeps saying how wonderful the 37-year-old is as a mother. He himself enjoys his role as a father beyond measure, as he never tires of being emphasized in interviews. “It’s no secret that Ashton wants more children, but he waited until Mila was on board too,” explains the anonymous source. This point in time has now been reached.

Kunis has no ongoing or planned projects that would stand in the way of pregnancy. In addition, the actress can always rely on her husband. “Lately she’s been feeling like another one [Kind] would be something she can handle, and knowing that Ashton is a wonderful father who gives 110 percent, she agreed to do it, “the insider reveals the actors’ family plans.

