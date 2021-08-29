David Schwimmer comments on rumors: what’s up with Jennifer Aniston?

It would have been a sensation for many fans.

Recently rumors made the rounds that the “friends” Ross and Rachel had also found each other in real life.

David Schwimmer now stated that the allegations about a relationship with Jennifer Aniston are not true.

You can find more current star news here

It would have been too good to be true. When the rumor mill suddenly boiled up that David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston had become closer, “Friends” fans reflexively fell into dreaming. Have Ross and Rachel finally come together in reality?

A unfortunately quite unromantic, but unequivocal denial by Schwimmer has put a stop to the enthusiasm again. A spokesman for the star has told the British “The Sun” that there is “no truth” behind the rumor.

At the end of May this year, Schwimmer surprised at the big “Friends” reunion with the admission that he fell in love with his co-star while filming the cult sitcom. A feeling that, according to Aniston, was even mutual. But one of the two was always in a relationship when the other was single – and so the potential dream couple never came out.









Rumors about Aniston and Schwimmer: Friendship should have become more

A few days ago the supposed top news: The gossip site “Closer” claims to have found out from an alleged insider that the long-standing friendship has now turned into love. The 54-year-old and the 52-year-old immediately started texting each other after the special. After all, Schwimmer is said to have even flown from New York City to Los Angeles to visit Aniston – including a home-cooked dinner and a romantic stroll.

Now it seems to be clear: When it comes to the subject of “Ross and Rachel”, the anonymous source evidently even ran a bit of the imagination.

Natalie Imbruglia: Revelation of her ex-boyfriend Schwimmer was “okay” for her

Among other things, Schwimmer was in a relationship with the singer Natalie Imbruglia during the filming of the popular 90s series “Friends”. It was also not overlooked that the actor confessed years later that he was in love with Aniston. “I’m okay with everything that happened back then,” she said in the “Kyle & Jackie O” radio show in Australia. Their relationship was “a long time ago” and she couldn’t even say exactly when they were together.

However, one memory stuck in her mind to this day. “I remember being on the set and I remember that everyone was very nice and very, very nice,” said the musician. She couldn’t answer whether Schwimmer and Aniston flirted with each other at the time: “I don’t know if that happened.”

© 1 & 1 Mail & Media / spot on news

