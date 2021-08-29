Cameron Diaz is now launching its own vegan wine

Cameron Diaz (47) goes under the winemakers! In January, the actress announced that she and husband Benji Madden, 41, had become parents. Since then, her life has revolved exclusively around daughter Raddix and the continuation of her career does not seem to play a major role at the moment. But now the Hollywood beauty surprised her fans with a completely new professional project: She sells her own wine – and it’s vegan too.

On their Instagram-Channel, the blonde announced the good news along with a few snapshots of herself and her friend Katherine Power. Both enjoy the new, delicious drop called “Avaline” here. The ladies advertise two creations in the pictures, including a rose wine and a white wine. Revealed in one of the posts Cameron: “It all started on a beautiful afternoon in Los Angeles in the garden with Katherine.” The actress attached great importance to the ingredients during the production. “It is wine in its purest form,” emphasized the 47-year-old. Vegans could also take advantage of this without hesitation.

Some celebrity ladies were particularly happy about Camerons Post. Your colleague Gwyneth Paltrow (47) cheered in the comment column: “Yeah! The day has come!” It almost sounds like she knew about the former model’s project. Nicole Richie (38) also spoke up: “I always wanted to have a reason to feel comfortable with my drinking behavior,” she joked.









Cameron Diaz, actress

Cameron Diaz, Hollywood star

Cameron Diaz 2014

