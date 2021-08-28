With her preference for vintage bags, Rihanna is making a statement for more sustainability in fashion

Rih’s enthusiasm for vintage goes far beyond her wardrobe and jewelry safe. For over a decade her hobby has been collecting valuable vintage bags: archive bags from Chanel, Fendi, Dior, Gucci and Louis Vuitton are in her accessories room.

2019 at the UEFA Champions League with their vintage Louis Vuitton football bag, first produced to commemorate the 1998 World Cup Giorgio Perottino – Juventus FC

Rihanna’s favorite bags come from Chanel, Fendi, Dior, Gucci and Louis Vuitton

Rih recently wore the iconic “croissant” shape of Fendi on a visit to her favorite restaurant, the family-run Italian restaurant “Giorgio Baldi” in Santa Monica. Like the characteristic “baguette” model, which was first presented in 1997 by the label founder Silvia Venturini Fendi, the bag is characterized by a soft silhouette. Similar to its French namesake, Rih’s vintage bag is slightly rounded and not far from the size of a real croissant.

Misty Guerriero – the founder of Vintage by Misty (who once joked: “The vintage gods are on my side!”) – from Arizona, Rih owes another Fendi bag with the famous “Zucca” monogram of the late Karl Lagerfeld is decorated. And handbags aren’t her only specialty: Rihanna has also been spotted wearing layered necklaces from the 80s by David Yurman, as well as Chanel glasses from 2000, which were also bought in Guerriero’s store.









With a quilted velvet box bag by Chanel from 2016 Robert Kamau

Rihanna’s collection includes vintage bags ranging from rare to just plain cute

Fendi bags have been a regular runner lately (a zebra model from the 80s was seen last month), but earlier snaps suggest the singer owns a slew of coveted it bags. In the summer of 2015, she was seen wearing not just one, but two vintage Chanel models: in July she was pictured with a quilted leather crossbody, and the following month she was in Barbados with a 90s terrycloth backpack seen slung over his shoulder. Those who weren’t distracted by her heart-shaped Saint Laurent cape for a well-documented outing in 2016 saw the singer’s vintage Chanel box handbag, also adorned with the signature quilted finish.

For a trip to Paris in 2019, she paid homage to the French luggage manufacturer Louis Vuitton and carried a rare fuzzy pouch from the autumn / winter collection 2006. In November of the same year, she carried LV’s sporty version of a cult bag – the football-shaped bag, which was launched in 1998 on the occasion of the Football World Cup was established.

What to think of Rihanna’s vintage bags? Your keyword for browsing.

This article appeared in the original on Vogue.co.uk.