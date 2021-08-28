HomeNewsWho that is? Billie Eilish! She opens her private photo... News Who that is? Billie Eilish! She opens her private photo album By Arjun Sethi August 28, 2021 0 48 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Pop star private 05/11/2021 Who that is? Billie Eilish! She opens her private photo album Now Billie Eilish gives insights into her life with the book “Billie Eilish” (Piper, 336 p., 20 €). Shown here: Billie is from Los Angeles and started making music at an early age. Photo: The Familiy of Billie Eilish And just as she sings to the guitar in her current single “Your Power”, Billie ate with it back then. Photo: The Familiy of Billie Eilish The whole world now knows that and how Billie makes music with her brother Finneas Photo: The Familiy of Billie Eilish But it looks like the two have always been a smart and sweet team. Photo: The Familiy of Billie Eilish Yes, and now please sigh: What if it isn’t a hearty sibling duo? Photo: The Familiy of Billie Eilish On stage, of course, it is mainly Billie who is the focus of fan love. Photo: The Familiy of Billie Eilish But dad also prepared everything with baby Billie, right? Photo: The Familiy of Billie Eilish Well, anyway, he still supports her to this day. Just like… Photo: The Familiy of Billie Eilish …the mom! Family support is central to Billie Eilish. Photo: The Familiy of Billie Eilish In any case, today Billie Eilish cares very carefully about the pictures of her that land in public. She also selected the photos in the book herself. Photo: The Familiy of Billie Eilish Because mom doesn’t just teach you to swim. No, nirvana, even as a baby, Billie didn’t dive for dollars. Photo: The Familiy of Billie Eilish The videos for her songs must also be particularly aesthetic. Photo: The Familiy of Billie Eilish And then there was the documentation about her on AppleTV … There are impressions of all of this in the book “Billie Eilish” (Piper-Verlag, 336 pages, 20 €). Photo: The Familiy of Billie Eilish Return Forward Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Previous articleThanks to “Rocky”: Sylvester Stallone met his biggest fanNext articleThat’s why Dwayne Johnson is missing from “Fast & Furious 9” · KINO.de Arjun SethiPassionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp. RELATED ARTICLES News Smell like Kylie Jenner: Your perfume costs less than 20 euros on Amazon August 28, 2021 News Is there a sequel to the war satire? August 28, 2021 News Lady Kitty Spencer: Stylish appearance in a polka-dot dress in Venice August 28, 2021 LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Trending News Mila Kunis: Family Dispute Over Donald Trump August 27, 2021 Behind Bars? Julia Roberts Is Out And About In Prison Style August 26, 2021 Dwayne Johnson: Cop Looks Just Like The Actor August 26, 2021 Iron Man star returns as villain: new role for Robert Downey Jr. August 25, 2021 Load more Recent Comments