Saturday, August 28, 2021
Who that is? Billie Eilish! She opens her private photo album

By Arjun Sethi
Pop star private

05/11/2021

Who that is? Billie Eilish! She opens her private photo album

  • Now Billie Eilish gives an insight into her life with the book "Billie Eilish" (Piper, 336 pp., € 20). Shown here: Billie is from Los Angeles and started making music at an early age.

    Photo: The Familiy of Billie Eilish

  • And like her in her current single "Your Power" sings to the guitar, that's how Billie ate with it back then.

    Photo: The Familiy of Billie Eilish

  • Practically the whole world now knows that and how Billie makes music with her brother Finneas

    Photo: The Familiy of Billie Eilish

  • But it looks like the two have always been a smart and sweet team.

    Photo: The Familiy of Billie Eilish

  • Yes, and now please sigh: What if it isn't a hearty sibling duo?

    Photo: The Familiy of Billie Eilish

  • On stage, of course, it is mainly Billie who is the focus of fan love.

    Photo: The Familiy of Billie Eilish

  • But dad also prepared everything with baby Billie, right?

    Photo: The Familiy of Billie Eilish

  • Well, anyway, he still supports her to this day. Just like...

    Photo: The Familiy of Billie Eilish

  • ...the mom! Family support is central to Billie Eilish.

    Photo: The Familiy of Billie Eilish

  • In any case, today Billie Eilish cares very carefully about the pictures of her that land in public. She also selected the photos in the book herself.

    Photo: The Familiy of Billie Eilish

  • Because mom doesn't just teach you to swim. No, nirvana, even as a baby, Billie didn't dive for dollars.

    Photo: The Familiy of Billie Eilish

  • The videos for her songs must also be particularly aesthetic.

    Photo: The Familiy of Billie Eilish

  • And then there was the documentation about her on AppleTV ... There are impressions of all of this in the book "Billie Eilish" (Piper-Verlag, 336 pages, € 20).

    Photo: The Familiy of Billie Eilish





Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
