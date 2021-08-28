Sunday, August 29, 2021
Trees for Bitcoin – Canadian Investment Firm Aims to Enable Climate-Neutral ETF By CoinTelegraph

By Hasan Sheikh
The investment company Accelerate Financial Technologies wants to plant a corresponding number of trees for all investments in their requested Bitcoin ETF.

As Bloomberg reported on Friday, the Calgary-based investment firm plans to plant 3,450 trees for every $ 1 million invested in its index funds for (BTC).

Accelerate wants to achieve that its own Bitcoin ETF is as climate-neutral as possible by neutralizing the CO2 emitted by the trees during the mining of the market-leading crypto currency. According to in-house calculations, each major investment should outweigh 1,000 tons of carbon dioxide.

