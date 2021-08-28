Sunday, August 29, 2021
The Tomorrow War: Official trailer for the sci-fi movie starring Chris Pratt

By Vimal Kumar
As announced yesterday, the official trailer for The Tomorrow War was released today. In the announcement, the cast promised “aliens, action, ass-kicking.” Accordingly, the trailer also provides some impressions of the action sequences that the audience can expect from the film. Above all, the trailer shows more about the story of The Tomorrow War.

The Tomorrow War, which was developed at the beginning under the title Ghost Draft, was actually planned for a theatrical release last year. The film was originally supposed to open at Christmas before it was postponed to July. Due to the corona crisis and the fact that the film’s investors want to generate certain income, it now seems that the streaming route has been chosen.




The Tomorrow War focuses on a man unexpectedly committed to a war in the future. In this, the fate of humanity is at stake. In addition to Chris Pratt in the lead role, JK Simmons (Whiplash), Yvonne Strahovski (Chuck), Betty Gilpin (GLOW), Sam Richardson, Theo Von, Jasmine Matthews, Keith Powers, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Edwin Hodge, Mike Mitchell and Seychelle Gabriel.

The script was written by Zach Dean. Directed by Chris McKay (The Lego Batman Movie).

The launch date for Amazon Prime Video has been announced on July 2nd.



