That’s why Dwayne Johnson is missing from “Fast & Furious 9” · KINO.de

During the filming of “Fast & Furious 8”, Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson really got into a fight. Vin Diesel apparently recently revealed the real reason for this.

The “Fast & Furious” films have established themselves as an action franchise on the cinema market and “Fast & Furious 9” is currently conquering German cinemas. But not everything always went smoothly with the brilliant film series. In 2018, Dwayne Johnson announced that he obviously had his differences with some male actors.

Those affected were probably Tyrese Gibson and none other than Vin Diesel. In an interview with Men’s Health Diesel recently spoke about the dispute, which has now been settled and was even deliberately staged in part in order to be able to play certain scenes better, as the actor himself said:

“As a producer, we say, ‘Okay, we’re going to take Dwayne Johnson, who is associated with wrestling, and we’re going to get this movie world, the audience, to see his character as someone they don’t know.’ I am proud of this aesthetic. That took a lot of work. We had to achieve that, and sometimes, at that time, I could hand out a lot of hard love. Not Felliniesque (based on the often surreal, passionate work of the Italian director legend Federico Fellini, editor’s note), but I would do anything I had to do to get the appearance in everything I produce . “

Is Dwayne Johnson turning his back on the Fast & Furious franchise?

Vin Diesel doesn’t take the argument at that time that seriously and apparently the friction was simply necessary to get a corresponding result on the screen. Tyrese Gibson also confirmed some time ago that the waves had smoothed out and that there was no longer any conflict between him and the wrestling star. In “Fast & Furious 9” at least Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson will not meet again, as Johnson was also busy with his spin-off film “Hobbs & Shaw”.

The only question that remains is what the future of the franchise will look like. After all, two more parts are to follow and despite the hardships Johnson is and will remain an important part of the action film series. So at some point we would have to see the actor again in a “Fast & Furious” movie, where he would meet Vin Diesel again. Eventually, however, the situation will continue to relax by then and hopefully Johnson and Diesel can finally bury the hatchet with a joint appearance.

