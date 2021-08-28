TBD – Jack Dorsey plans decentralized crypto exchange for Bitcoin

Jack Dorsey, who is also the managing director of Twitter and the payment service provider Square, wants to develop a decentralized trading platform for Bitcoin (BTC).

Like Dorsey yesterday, Friday disclosed has, a new project called “TBD” is to revolve around a decentralized crypto exchange for the market-leading crypto currency.

Mike Brock, the project manager at TBD, explainedthat “wallets can be set up very easily” via the corresponding platform and that access to Bitcoin is to be fundamentally simplified. The decentralized crypto exchange (DEX) should be based entirely on the Bitcoin protocol and also be completely open and independent.









“We want to develop a DEX that users should not even notice that it is there, and into which every wallet and every service can be integrated,” continues Brock executes. Of course, everyone wants the platform legal requirements to combat money laundering and obtain information.

Dorsey had already indicated in July that the decentralized platform was in the works. He had previously announced a planned hardware wallet for Bitcoin.